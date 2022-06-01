Group tasks women on protection of children’s rights

The National President, Stand Up for Women Society, Dame Deborah Ijadele-Adetona, a group that spreads across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has called for the protection of women and children’s rights as well as the scaling up of efforts at the inclusion of women in governance in the country.

Ijadele-Adetona was speaking ahead of her group’s National Conference and Summit tagged ‘Women in Leadership: Balancing Societal Obligation with Marital and Parental Responsibilities,’ billed to hold from 16-17 June in Lagos.

The National President said, “the responsibility of raising children belongs to both parents. The truth is women have to play a big part. While we believe that we need to support our men in providing for the family, we shouldn’t neglect our own responsibilities. Our responsibility is to take care of the children.

“For women neglecting their primary assignment, the result is what we are seeing these days in this country. Women must not forget that we have a primary assignment to attend to in taking care of the home. A career should not be the barrier that will put our homes in shambles. When you are thinking of a career, you must look inwards and see that the home must be adequately cared for.”

She spoke further that “There is an adage that says that a child we fail to train will dispossess us of all our acquisitions. Some parents, both father and mother, do not know how their children are faring, and that’s part of the problem. When we don’t have time for them, they will want to fend for themselves and they will indulge in all kinds of unsavoury acts.

“Everything is not the fault of the government. Governments will play their own part; parents too have a role to play. When all is well with home, it will be well with the whole nation.”

She urged the government to also stand up to its responsibilities by providing needed amenities to aid family development.

