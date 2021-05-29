Group tells Buhari to end killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to act swiftly in addressing the killings in parts of the country following the high rate of deaths. As part of efforts to mark this year’s National Day of Mourning (NDOM), the group reminded the government of its responsibilities, warning that, the Government seems to be indifferent to the sufferings of Nigerians and unwilling to address the killing that had bedeviled the nation.

Speaking at the one day National Day of Mourning in Minna, the State Coordinator Mr. Mathew Oladele said there is a growing toll of massacre, industrial scale abduction and lawless abuse of Nigerians all over the country. According to him, “this week alone over 130 people were massacred in two separate incidents in Benue and Plateau states, without drawing a response from the president.

The incessant killing of security Officers across the country and the clear absence of political will or leadership from the president to bringing this deadly trend to an end.” He decried the deployment of the military in the country to handle internal security operations, thereby retrenching the constitutional role of the Nigeria Police Force.

