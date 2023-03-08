News Top Stories

Group tells INEC chair, others to resign if not ready for credible polls

A group, Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA), has asked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to resign if he could not ensure that the Saturday, March 11 state elections would be free, fair and credible.

SaMBA also advised the Inspector General of Police, Director General, Department of State Services (DSS) and Election Petition Tribunal members, to resign honourably if they could not defend the integrity of the electoral process. Inastatementby itsspokes- person, PrinceRwangPamJr, the group lamented that the failureof INEC, policeandthe DSS to competently perform their constitutional duties during the February 25 PresidentialandNationalAssembly elections brought internationaldisgracetoNigeria, andalso failedtoprotectthemandateof millions of Nigerians. Part of the statement reads; “Nigerians need commitment that transcends verbal promises. The countless instances of bullying, intimidation of voters and snatching and destruction of electoral materials in various polling units across the country in the presence of security agencies indicates gross incompetence on the part of the Nigeria Police.”

