Group tells PDP senatorial candidate to apologise to Uzodinma

A group, the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Imo East Uche Onyeagucha to apologise to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma or be arrested. Onyeagucha had on several occasions upbraided the governor for the killings in the state, as well as the excesses of the Ebubeagu Vigilante outfit. Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the National President of OPOCA Rex Anunobi said they had reasons to believe that Onyeagucha is complicit in the security issues.

He said: “While OPOCA applauds the unwavering determination of Governor Uzodimma in conjunction with security agencies to end politically motivated insecurity in Orlu Zone, it is however saddening that Onyeagocha’s repeated attacks have beyond contradiction exposed him and his accomplices as sponsors of insecurity and bloodletting in Orlu zone.” The group added: “Upon considering all of the above, OPOCA hereby demands that Uche Onyeagocha apologise to Governor Hope Uzodimma and Ndi Imo within 48 hours or be declared as an enemy of the State. “Failing to apologise and refrain from his criminality within the stipulated period, OPOCA will call for the c arrest of Onyeagucha wherever found in Imo soil by Orlu sons and daughters for making himself an enemy of the state and Orlu zone in particular.”

