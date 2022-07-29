News

Group tells PDP senatorial candidate to apologise to Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

A group, the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Imo East Uche Onyeagucha to apologise to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma or be arrested. Onyeagucha had on several occasions upbraided the governor for the killings in the state, as well as the excesses of the Ebubeagu Vigilante outfit. Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the National President of OPOCA Rex Anunobi said they had reasons to believe that Onyeagucha is complicit in the security issues.

He said: “While OPOCA applauds the unwavering determination of Governor Uzodimma in conjunction with security agencies to end politically motivated insecurity in Orlu Zone, it is however saddening that Onyeagocha’s repeated attacks have beyond contradiction exposed him and his accomplices as sponsors of insecurity and bloodletting in Orlu zone.” The group added: “Upon considering all of the above, OPOCA hereby demands that Uche Onyeagocha apologise to Governor Hope Uzodimma and Ndi Imo within 48 hours or be declared as an enemy of the State. “Failing to apologise and refrain from his criminality within the stipulated period, OPOCA will call for the c arrest of Onyeagucha wherever found in Imo soil by Orlu sons and daughters for making himself an enemy of the state and Orlu zone in particular.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC Presidential Screening: Adamu still consulting key stakeholders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The dilemma in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the choice of a consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 elections worsened yesterday as the party reportedly postponed the all important exercise indefinitely.   New Telegraph learnt from impeccable sources within the party hierarchy that the indefinite postponement was because the National Chairman of the party, […]
News

Niger govt, Ukpa Energy sign MoU on waste to wealth, electricity

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The Niger State Government and Ukpa Energy Company Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for converting municipal solid waste to wealth and generating electricity for use in Niger State on February 2. Under the agreement, the Niger State Government is an equity partner in the proposed Independent Power Plant to be sited in […]
News Top Stories

Egwu, Suswan to Bafarawa: Ex-govs in Senate driven by service not greed

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Two former State governors, Sam Egwu of Ebonyi State and Gabriel Suswan of Benue State, who are now serving as Senators in the National Assembly, have declared that they were prompted to aspire to the nation’s highest law making Chamber by the desire to serve their people and the country better, and not driven by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica