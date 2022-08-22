News Top Stories

Group threatens to sue FG over moves to shut 53 TV, radio stations

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

For threatening to revoke the licences with a view to shutting down operations of 53 broadcast stations in the country for alleged failure to renew their licences, aLagos-basedhuman rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), yesterday, vowed to drag the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to court if it does not withdraw its threat against the media houses within 24 hours. Thegroup alsourged President Muhammadu Buhari to “urgently instruct Mr Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to urgently withdraw the threat to revoke the licences and shut down the operations of 53 broadcast stations in the country over alleged failure to renew their licences.” It would be recalled that NBC had last week revoked the licences of the 53 broadcast stations and threatened to shut down their operations within 24 hours over alleged N2.6 billion debt. The Commission has now asked the stations “to pay all outstanding licence fees on or before August 23, 2022, or shut down by midnight on August 24. But SERAP, in a letter dated August 20, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said: “The threat to shut down 53 broadcast stations is neither necessary nor proportionate. If carried out, it would offend the legal principles of equity and equality of access to mass communication. “The Nigerian Constitution, 1999 (as amended) and international human rights law, freedom, and diversity must be guiding principles in the regulation and licensing of broadcasting.” The threat to shut down 53 broadcast stations, according to SERAP, is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with these principles, adding: “Revoking the licences of 53 broadcast stations and shutting down their operations because they have not renewed their licences would undermine the rights of millions of Nigerians to express their thoughts. “It would also violate Nigerians’righttoseek, receive, and impart information and ideas of all kinds, in any medium they choose.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

