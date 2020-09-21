Group: Tinubu has sold his integrity on the altar of politics

Following his statement on Edo governorship election, a pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has condemned the national leader of All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed for selling his integrity on the altar of politics.

The Group in a press statement by its President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said that Tinubu’s statement on Edo’s governorship election was unfortunate and one that has shown Tinubu for who he truly is. “How can somebody who claimed to have fought for Nigeria’s democracy be so careless with his utterances.”

It would be recalled that Tinubu accused Obaseki of being a dictator in Edo, noting that the governor also lacked the rule of law and respect for the people of the state.

He said: “I want to appeal to you to reject Godwin Obaseki in this coming election. I have suffered with many others to bring about this democratic regime that today we are enjoying in the country.

Godwin Obaseki didn’t participate in any aspect of the struggle to enshrine democracy in the country.” The Group therefore challenged Tinubu to show proof that he actually fought for Nigeria’s democracy. “It is so sad that Tinubu could claim that he fought for Nigeria’s democracy.

We know those who genuinely fought for democracy and Tinubu is not in any way among these patriotic people. Tinubu should tell us where he was between 1996 to 1997”.

