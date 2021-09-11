Group tips Augoye next governor of Delta state

A political pressure group, operating under the aegis of Augoye Liaison group has described the immediate past Commissioner for Works, Hon. (Chief) James Augoye as a competent and reliable man that can further develop the state to enviable standard come 2023 political dispensation. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Warri, the leader of the group, Hon. Murphy Oleju, opined that the two-time Commissioner has all it takes to vastly improve the lots of Deltans by ensuring that both young and the aged are taken care of. “The choice of Augoye among the lots of contestants came after a thorough scrutiny of persons that have signaled their interest to contest as Governor of the State” said the group leader.

