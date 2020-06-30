Group tips Ayade for Senate, says he’s the right candidate for Cross River North

A group under the aegis of Youth Vanguard for Good Governance has thrown their weight behind Frank Ayade for the Cross Rivers North Senatorial bye election.

The group made the call in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Bassey Akpan.

Senator Rose Okoji Oko representing the zone died in March, thereby creating room for a by- election to fill the vacuum.

Akpan said their support for Ayade is not unconnected with the fact that the Ayade family has proven its mettle in leadership.

He insisted that there is nothing wrong having a governor and Senator from the same family, saying that John Fitzgerald Kennedy and siblings had occupied strategic positions in the American government without anyone raising an eyebrow.

He also cited the case of the former President of the United States of America, George Bush and his sons who were equally occupying political positions in the country.

He described Ayade as a grassroots politician who has proved his sagacity as the engine room of Cross River government by virtue of his activities in the government of Cross River.

The statement reads: “We, the members of Youth Vanguard for Good Governance wish to declare our support for the younger brother of the performing governor of Cross River State, Dr. Frank Ayade.

“He is the one the cap fist to close the vacuum created by the unfortunate death of Senator Rose Oko since March, 2020.

“Frank is a grassroots loving man. It does not matter whether his older brother is the governor. What is important is the capacity and it is about time to live above these political sharing formula issues. If people from the family have the capacity to deliver the goods to our people, they should be allowed unhindered. The Ayade family has shown such gifts. Dr. Frank Ayade has all it takes; this is the time to give him a platform to be appreciated by the people. We know his mettle and his contributions to our State.

“During the reign of John Kennedy, his brothers held offices at the same time. The Bush family in the United States also had father and son as presidents and a brother as governor.

“Ayade is rich and will not betray the people because of money.

Like this: Like Loading...