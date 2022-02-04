Group to A’Ibom gov: Rescind decision on your choice of successor

A group, under the aegis of the Akwa Ibom State Council of Ministers, has demanded total withdrawal of recent endorsement of the state Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Umo Eno by Governor Udom Emmanuel as his successor in 2023. Addressing a press conference in Uyo, the state capital yesterday, the President of the Council, Apostle Joseph Nyong and the Secretary, Apostle Elijah Usoh, insisted that Governor Emmanuel never displayed equity and fairness in the purported endorsement.

The group, however, explained that former Governor Obong Victor Attah, who spearheaded the endorsement, was a product of the zoning system in 1999, and wondered why the statesman decided to connive with Governor Emmanuel to scuttle the same zoning arrangements that produced him as governor of the state.

