Group to Alafin, Oyo govt: Ignore calls for removal of Sarkin Fulani

A Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kauthal Hore, has urged the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Oyo State government to ignore calls for the dethronement of Sarkin Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Salihu AbdulKadir. The association’s appeal followed a call by one Yakubu Bello on the Alafin and the state government to remove the Sarkin Fulani Igangan.

But a statement signed by the Chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the association, Salihu Ibrahim Dende, after the group’s emergency meeting in Ibadan, said Yakubu Bello lacked the legal authority to speak on its behalf. The statement, which was made available to newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, reads in part; “The attention of the above-named association has been drawn to a call by one Alhaji Yakubu Bello on his Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alafin of Oyo and the Oyo State government to dethrone the Sarikin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Salihu AbdulKadir.

