News

Group to Buhari: Intervene in UNIJOS VC selection process

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

A group, Movement for the Advancement and Protection of the University of Jos (MAAPU), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Visitor to the University of Jos, to quickly intervene in the on-going politics surrounding the selection of a new vicechancellor to succeed the incumbent who’s tenure would end next month.

The group during a press conference led by its Coordinator, Daniel Sati Tanko, said there was a deliberate attempt to stam- pede and cause confusion by some people who do not have the interest of the university and indeed Plateau State at heart.

He said: “You are aware that as a tradition, a process was put in place for a smooth transition as the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sebastian Seddi Maimako, is to elapse. “First, as mandated by Section 3 (2)a of the University’s Act, advertisements were placed in some notable national dailies for suitable qualified candidates to apply for the Vice- Chancellorship of the University between the period 23rd December, 2020 to the 4th February, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-CP, others set welfare agenda for Baba

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah withagencyreports

Following the appointment of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Mr. Usman Baba, as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), some retired and security experts have urged the Baba to overhaul the nation’s security system by ensuring that welfare, morale booster equipment procurement are provided for personnel to effectively discharge their responsibilities.   Baba’s appointment […]
News

Plateau Senator seeks FG’s support for victims of yam market fire disaster

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Senator representing Plateau South at the National Assembly, Professor Nora Dadu’ut, has appealed to the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support victims of the fire incident that engulfed the popular Namu Central Yam Market in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of the state, which led to the loss of food […]
News

Mask-shunning US Congressman catches COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US House of Representatives has ordered all members and staff to wear masks as the nation’s death toll from coronavirus passed 150,000. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned anyone who breaks the new rule face being removed from the chamber. She took the decision after Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican often seen around the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica