Group to Buhari: Intervene in UNIJOS VC selection process

A group, Movement for the Advancement and Protection of the University of Jos (MAAPU), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Visitor to the University of Jos, to quickly intervene in the on-going politics surrounding the selection of a new vicechancellor to succeed the incumbent who’s tenure would end next month.

The group during a press conference led by its Coordinator, Daniel Sati Tanko, said there was a deliberate attempt to stam- pede and cause confusion by some people who do not have the interest of the university and indeed Plateau State at heart.

He said: “You are aware that as a tradition, a process was put in place for a smooth transition as the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sebastian Seddi Maimako, is to elapse. “First, as mandated by Section 3 (2)a of the University’s Act, advertisements were placed in some notable national dailies for suitable qualified candidates to apply for the Vice- Chancellorship of the University between the period 23rd December, 2020 to the 4th February, 2021.

