Group to Buhari, NASS: Probe Agric Ministry over retention funds

The Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to order an immediate probe into the refusal of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to pay retention funds belonging to contractors, who have undergone one project or the other for the Ministry between the year 2018 and 2020.

CPA in a statement issued in Lagos and signed by its Executive Director, Olufemi Lawson, alleged that despite the completion of works by many of the contractors, who handled projects of the Ministry, the leadership of the Ministry has continued to illegally hold on to the five per cent retention, which ordinarily is expected to pay to the various contractors after six month of the completion of their projects. The statement reads in part: “For the avoidance of doubt, the retention in question is the five per cent deduction from the contract sum deducted and kept by the agency of government, which is expected to be paid back to the contractor after six months of job completion, with job certified is okay after final verifications by the agency of government.

The organisation said the allegations are products of its findings from workers and stakeholders within the ministry, which exposed how the ministry have resorted into using funds, which were not appropriated for by the National Assembly to purchase proper- ties, among other activities. “This non-payment of retention started in 2018. In 2019, 75 per cent of contractors were not paid the main contract sum, talk less of their various retentions, as funds originally allocated for this purpose were spent on projects unbudgeted for. During the said period, the ministry acquired a building worth N7.5 billion, a project which was not captured in the 2019 budget and with no record of supplementary appropriation, made by the National Assembly.

