Group To Buhari: NDDC needs rejuvenation, resourceful manager

A pro-Niger Delta development organisation, Niger Delta Development Ambassadors (NDDA) has disclosed that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) needed a prudent and resourceful person as the Managing Director to oversee the region’s rapid growth.

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, a copy of which was made available to New Telegraph in Akure, the group emphasised that what the Niger Delta desire was all-inclusive development. In the letter signed by the Chairman, Awipi Lawson, and Secretary, Ekpobomini Loko, the group upheld the recommendation of Barrister Olugbenga Edema by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the next Managing Director of NDDC. Declaring its support for Edema as the next Managing Director of NDDC, the group described him as “a capable, experienced, clear-headed, visionary and prudent resource manager.” It, therefore, referred to Edema’s excellent performance when he was the Chairman of State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) from 2017 to 2021. The group assured President Buhari that the Niger Delta region would experience relief when Olugbenga Edema assumed office as the Managing Director of NDDC.

 

