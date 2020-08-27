News

Group to Buhari: Sack Service Chiefs, raise defence budget

As the nation continues to grapple with security challenges, a call has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider the sacking of Service Chiefs, while increasing budgetary allocations to the defence sector.
The call was made by a group, the Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP), who argued for the injection of a new crop of Service Chiefs, in the face of the precarious security situation in the vountry.
The Professionals, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Prof. Odunsi, maintained that easing out the defence heads will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to bear.
“We the people of Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP) wish to appeal to President Muhammed Buhari to as a matter of urgent national importance, sack the current crop of Service Chiefs over the state of insecurity in our country.
“Their sack will no doubt be in our national interest, given that they seem to be now bereft of ideas on how to contend the security problems bedeviling our dear country,” the group said.
It further stated: “We are joining our voices this time with that of so many Nigerians who have been calling for the immediate sack of the Service Chiefs.
“This call became imperative due to the lingering insecurity in the country that have claimed more than 102 of our members across the country besides the carrier stagnation in the Armed Forces of Nigeria” which it noted,” is not healthy anywhere in the world.”

