Group to Buhari: Transform Yaba College of Technology to varsity

A civil society organisation, Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI), has appealed to President Muhammudu Buhari to use his good office and give assent to the Bill seeking Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, be accorded a university status. Executive Director of TADI, Mr Yomi David, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, alsoappealedtoprivate and other international donor agencies to support the institution financially through partnership with the government to boost its funding. Accordingtohim, anindependent facility tour and an interface with some students revealed that although some landmarkachievementshave been recorded, they were still lots of grounds to be covered if the institution must attain academic excellence.
