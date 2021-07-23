News

Group to Buhari: Waterways bill’s obnoxious

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A socio-political group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has rejected the Executive Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari seeking to give the Federal Government control of waterways and their banks, describing it as obnoxious. COSEYL made its position known yesterday via a statement issued by the President General, Goodluck Ibem and Secretary- General, Kanice Ogwe which was made available to New Telegraph. According to the group, the executive bill sent to the National Assembly by President Buhari seeking for the Federal Government to control all waterways and their banks in the country was wickedness taken too far. He said: “We are also aware that this obnoxious bill is intended to abrogate the Land Use Act, which has vested all lands on state governors.

This amounts to bringing grazing routes, Ruga and Fulani colonies through the back door. “These obnoxious bills are a direct attack and insult on Southern Nigerians and we say no to this insult on the great people of Southern Nigerians. “The re-introduction of this obnoxious bill by President Buhari clearly shows that he has a wicked ulterior motive against the people of Southern Nigeria. This bill confirms that the President’s democratic dividends for Southerners are to take over their land. “We, therefore, call on all Nigerians to rise up to resist this obnoxious bill aimed at enthroning Fulanization, Islamisation and legalising anarchy.

Our Reporters

