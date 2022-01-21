News

Group to Buni: Leave legacy, conduct transparent convention

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

One of the groups criticising the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, ‘APC Rebirth’, has called on the Chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni to leave a legacy in the party by conducting a free, fair and transparent National Convention.

The APC stakeholders also commended the CECPC for fixing the the National Convention for February 26.

The group, in a statement from Aliyu Audu, said the clamour of the young people in the party should be looked into.

The statement read in part: “It is gratifying to watch the separate announcements of both the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Gov. Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, Sen. John Akpanudodehe on television officially confirming the date for the much awaited All Progressives Congress National Convention. This is a long awaited news which will now provide the needed atmosphere for our party to refocus and concentrate on more urgent matters as the 2023 general elections approaches.

“The announcement of the February 26th date, which we believe must have passed through the due diligence of the CECPC and a conclusion reached that it would not have any adverse effect on any decision taken at the convention, has finally put to rest, the various suspicions and speculations surrounding the true intent of the CECPC.

“While we may have been critical of the leadership of the party, the ultimate goal is to ensure the safeguard of the fortunes and stability of the party, especially as we head towards the 2023 general elections. The decision to hold the convention on February 26 therefore suggests to us that the CECPC share in the same goal and they must be commended for listening to the voice of reason. We sincerely appreciate Governor Mai Mala Buni for his leadership thus far and beseech him to conclude his stewardship as the party’s  interim Chairman on a good note by delivering a transparent, free and fair Convention.

“Equally deserving of our commendation are the other members of the Caretaker Committee for their impressive abilities to withstand the inevitable pressure that go with administering a party with diverse membership such as ours. It is our belief that their efforts would have been fully compensated when the APC finally attain the status of a cohesive and stable party that promotes the collective interests of the generality of its members.”

On the expectation of the group, Audu said: “Having now secured a date for the convention, we call on the Caretaker Committee to reappraise the all important issue of inclusion and reward system within the party. We believe this would further give every member a sense of belonging and encourage greater dedication and commitment to the interests and ideals of the APC as a political institution.

“It is important that the convention planning committee immediately begin to reflect the issue of reward for party members across the country by ensuring that the committees and sub-committees for the convention are as representative and encompassing as possible. All party members must be made to have a renewed sense of belonging with their engagement to participate in party activities. This is the tradition that we hope the caretaker committee will bequet to the National Working Committee that would be elected at the convention.

“In the same vein, we plead that the agitation of young people who constitute the greater percentage of the party’s footsoldiers be looked into. The youth of the party have consistently yearned for opportunity to take part in party activities, the impending convention therefore presents a perfect chance to take onboard as many of them as possible. On our part, we recommend that at least 50% of the membership of all committees and sub-committees for the Convention be reserved for party members of both gender who are 50 years and below.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

PDP, Atiku: It’s coup against democratic order

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday’s invasion of Edo State House of Assembly is an invitation to anarchy. It described the invasion as a “coup against the democratic order of Edo State and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.” The party called on the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop […]
News Top Stories

Tinubu: Force alone can’t end insecurity

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

•Wants FG to create more jobs to arrest unemployment   National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday in Kaduna disclosed that the use of force alone cannot curb the current security challenges bedeviling the country.   That was as he proposed the combination of force and economic solution towards […]
News

Delta: Aniagwu, Oboro, 16 others confirmed commissioners

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State House of Assembly yesterday cleared the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, his counterparts in Finance, Ekenmor Fidelis Tilije and Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Gbe, and 15 others as fresh commission-ers for the state. Their names were said to have been forwarded to the lawmakers last week by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica