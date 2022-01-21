Group to Buni: Leave legacy, conduct transparent convention

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

One of the groups criticising the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, ‘APC Rebirth’, has called on the Chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni to leave a legacy in the party by conducting a free, fair and transparent National Convention.

The APC stakeholders also commended the CECPC for fixing the the National Convention for February 26.

The group, in a statement from Aliyu Audu, said the clamour of the young people in the party should be looked into.

The statement read in part: “It is gratifying to watch the separate announcements of both the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Gov. Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, Sen. John Akpanudodehe on television officially confirming the date for the much awaited All Progressives Congress National Convention. This is a long awaited news which will now provide the needed atmosphere for our party to refocus and concentrate on more urgent matters as the 2023 general elections approaches.

“The announcement of the February 26th date, which we believe must have passed through the due diligence of the CECPC and a conclusion reached that it would not have any adverse effect on any decision taken at the convention, has finally put to rest, the various suspicions and speculations surrounding the true intent of the CECPC.

“While we may have been critical of the leadership of the party, the ultimate goal is to ensure the safeguard of the fortunes and stability of the party, especially as we head towards the 2023 general elections. The decision to hold the convention on February 26 therefore suggests to us that the CECPC share in the same goal and they must be commended for listening to the voice of reason. We sincerely appreciate Governor Mai Mala Buni for his leadership thus far and beseech him to conclude his stewardship as the party’s interim Chairman on a good note by delivering a transparent, free and fair Convention.

“Equally deserving of our commendation are the other members of the Caretaker Committee for their impressive abilities to withstand the inevitable pressure that go with administering a party with diverse membership such as ours. It is our belief that their efforts would have been fully compensated when the APC finally attain the status of a cohesive and stable party that promotes the collective interests of the generality of its members.”

On the expectation of the group, Audu said: “Having now secured a date for the convention, we call on the Caretaker Committee to reappraise the all important issue of inclusion and reward system within the party. We believe this would further give every member a sense of belonging and encourage greater dedication and commitment to the interests and ideals of the APC as a political institution.

“It is important that the convention planning committee immediately begin to reflect the issue of reward for party members across the country by ensuring that the committees and sub-committees for the convention are as representative and encompassing as possible. All party members must be made to have a renewed sense of belonging with their engagement to participate in party activities. This is the tradition that we hope the caretaker committee will bequet to the National Working Committee that would be elected at the convention.

“In the same vein, we plead that the agitation of young people who constitute the greater percentage of the party’s footsoldiers be looked into. The youth of the party have consistently yearned for opportunity to take part in party activities, the impending convention therefore presents a perfect chance to take onboard as many of them as possible. On our part, we recommend that at least 50% of the membership of all committees and sub-committees for the Convention be reserved for party members of both gender who are 50 years and below.”

