Group to challenge NAF’s 21-year jail term on Warrant Officer

Following NigeriaAirForce Court Martial’s verdict of 21 years’ imprisonment passed on Master Warrant Officer Michael Oyebanji, a group, The Democratic and Rights Movement (TDRM) has concluded plans to drag the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) to civil court with a view to getting justice for the officer.

A General Court Martial set up in Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi, by NAF over an alleged misappropriation of cooperative fund had found Oyebanji guilty and sentenced him to 21 years imprisonment.

Apparently miffed, TDRM which described Oyebanji’s sentence as ‘selective justice’ said it was ready to pursue the matter in civil court so as to get justice for the convicted officer. The group in a release by its Executive Secretary, Aderemi Adebisi accused the General Court Martial headed by Air Commodore Nazib Aliyu of ‘selective justice’ against MWO Oyebanji who was the Vice-President of the Force’s cooperative society.

It reads: “The trial and sentencing of Master Warrant Officer Oyebanji has highlighted, yet again, the selective nature of justice in the Nigerian Army, especially in the Nigerian Air Force.

“The way and manner the whole General Court Martial went about the trial has shown that it is only MWO Oyebanji that it was after. “How can somebody who is just a Vice-President of a cooperative society be solely responsible for everything going on in a cooperative society where he is just a vicepresident?

“We found the judgment of General Court Martial as the height of injustice against an innocent man whose refusal to play ball with people’s money is responsibleforhiscurrenttravail inthehandof theNAFcabal.

“It is only in the Nigerian Air Force you will find a lawyer as a Judge Advocate, advising the court to expunge every iota of evidence tendered in favour of the accused person.

“Oyebanji defended the 46-count charge by providing evidence as to what and how the monies allegedly stolen were put to use up to the construction of the warehouse the court admitted is in existence; yet, the same court found only him guilty of the entire 46-counts.

