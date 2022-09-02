Group To Dickson: Explain what happened to Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Some concerned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have called on the former governor of the state, Seriake Dickson to explain his roles in the collapse of the multi-billion naira Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre (BDC) situated in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The group, in a statement issued in Yenagoa on Friday, said it was disheartening and deceitful that the centre, which the former governor boasted would promote medical tourism in the state folded up even before the end of his administration.

The Chairman of the group, Preye Perez, insisted that Dickson set up the medical facility to temporarily satisfy himself and some selfish interests explaining that the former governor deliberately established the facility to fail and to deceive the public of his performance in office.

Perez asked members of the public to compel Dickson to account for the circumstances that led to its exit, stressing that the anti-corruption agencies should without any further delay swing into discreet investigation of the project and bring Dickson, currently a serving Senator, to book describing it as total breach of trust and abuse of office.

He said: “We feel embarrassed that such a sophisticated medical facility, which former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other very important personalities were exposed to by former Governor Seriake Dickson, folded up even before Dickson left office.

“We cannot imagine how disappointed Obasanjo would have felt when he attempted to visit the centre again for his routine medical checks only to learn that the facility was no more. As a state, we feel that former Governor Dickson has again reduced the state to a laughing stock.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...