Group to DSS: invasion of Sunday Igboho's residence illegal, unprofessional

A Human Rights Group, Access to Justice, has condemned and denounced the recent invasion of the home of a leader of the Yoruba separatist group, Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a. Sunday Igboho last Thursday by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ibadan.

 

The Non-governmental organisation (NGO), in a statement, described the raid by DSS as horrific, unprofessional and absolute misuse of power. A2J, however, called for the immediate resignation or removal of the DSS Director, alongside the officials of the agency who authorized the ill-fated raid on the residence of Igboho.

 

According to its Executive Director, Joseph Otteh, the so-called raid, in planning and execution, was predicated on, and accompanied with needless and tragic violence, leading to avoidable loss of human lives, and was therefore, unconstitutional and illegitimate.

 

Otteh said that there is no authority or power given to security forces, on arriving at a place to make an arrest or conduct a search, to commence or conduct the process by lethal force, armed hostilities and violence.

 

“The Constitution of Nigeria recognises powers of law enforcement and security operatives to conduct  arrests, searches and detain persons/crime suspects.

 

“But those powers are required to be exercised prudently and responsibly. Sec. 4 and 5 the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) provides for how an arrest may be made. ”

 

The attack on Sunday Igboho’s house by DSS operatives was deplorable, rash, unjustifiable as well as unprofessional, and fails to meet standard minimum requirements of a responsible arms-bearing agency of government.

 

“Given the nature of the neighbourhood where these hostilities occurred, the actions of the DSS further endangered the lives of other persons who were not related to the situation of the raid.

“All in all, and given  the asserted purpose of the ‘raid’, unreasonable lethal force was applied to a situation that required far greater subtlety, discretion and professionalism to deal with than was brought to bear, and it is conceivable that far better means were – and still are – available to the DSS to achieve its goals had it brought a much higher standard of responsibility and professionalism to the way it handled a delicate situation.

 

“Other illegalities of the DSS actions are noteworthy. Parading untried suspects as the DSS did was itself illegal; section 2 of the Anti-Torture Act 2017 characterizes public parading of persons as torture.

 

“So, the DSS in essence also tortured those it arrested following the raid.

 

That act of publicly shaming these persons, before they had the opportunity to state their own case is arrogant and oppressive,” Otteh said.

