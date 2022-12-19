Group To EFCC, ICPC: Probe abandoned N’East projects

The Alheri Community Development and Support Initiative (Alheri-CDSI), a Bauchi-based civil society organisation, has expressed concern over the abandoned federal and state government projects in the North East.

The Programme Officer Sani Tama appealed for the completion of the projects during a press conference in Bauchi.

He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practice and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the non-complement of the projects and prosecute those found wanting. “These bodies must expedite actions to earn the trust and confidence of Nigerians. We will maintain a cursory look until the right thing is done,” he said.

An online publication published an investigation about six construction companies involved in building 20 units of one block- of 2-classrooms with furniture, toilets, and offices in selected locations across the three senatorial districts in Kano

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...