News

Group To EFCC, ICPC: Probe abandoned N’East projects

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Comment(0)

The Alheri Community Development and Support Initiative (Alheri-CDSI), a Bauchi-based civil society organisation, has expressed concern over the abandoned federal and state government projects in the North East.

The Programme Officer Sani Tama appealed for the completion of the projects during a press conference in Bauchi.

He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practice and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the non-complement of the projects and prosecute those found wanting. “These bodies must expedite actions to earn the trust and confidence of Nigerians. We will maintain a cursory look until the right thing is done,” he said.

An online publication published an investigation about six construction companies involved in building 20 units of one block- of 2-classrooms with furniture, toilets, and offices in selected locations across the three senatorial districts in Kano

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Seoul Mayor found dead after leaving message ‘like a will’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead, police said on Friday, after his daughter reported him missing saying he had left a message “like a will”. After a search involving hundreds of police, the mayor’s body was found at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight, near where his phone signal had […]
News Top Stories

ITF to begin mass production of local android phone

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) said it would soon begin mass production of android smart phone for Nigeria market and later for export. Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, who disclosed this in Abuja said plans were afoot to mass produce madein – Nigeria Android phone. President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday was formally […]
News

Protest against coronavirus restrictions turns violent in Brussels

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police fired teargas and used water cannons on Sunday to disperse protesters pelting officers with cobblestones and fireworks as a demonstration in Brussels over government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions turned violent. A few thousand protesters marched peacefully through the centre of the Belgian capital to the neighbourhood which hosts the headquarters of European Union institutions, where […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica