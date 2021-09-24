Group to FG: Be fair in Auchi Poly Rector’s appointment

An apolitical group, Afemai Renaissance, has called on the Federal Government to be fair in the appointment of a substantive Rector for the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State. The group’s call was contained in a statement issued yesterday by its Convener, Mr. Yahaya Momodu, and made available to reporters in Benin.

He also appealed to the institution’s Governing Council to allow a level playing field for those shortlisted for the position. He noted that skewing the process in favour of any particular candidate would take the polytechnic back to the dark era.

According to him, the best candidate should be allowed to emerge as the substantive Rector for the institution irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political inclination. He, however, commended the Acting Rector, Mr. Mustapha Zubair, for his good work, and urged him to sustain the tempo until the appointment of a substantive Rector for the institution. He added: “Auchi Polytechnic cannot afford to go back to the era of high-handedness and unprofessional conduct of any leader for now. “The pitiable situation the staff and students of the polytechnic find themselves in the recent past is still fresh in our memories. The present peace we are enjoying now in the polytechnic should not be truncated by enemies of progress.

