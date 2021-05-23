Group to FG: Create indigenous laws for safety in energy sector

The Society of Energy Administrators (SEA) has called for the enactment of indigenous laws to tackle safety issues in the energy sector.

The president, SEA, Dr Yekeen Adeboye, made the call during his investiture at Ikeja Lagos pioneer president at the maiden induction/ inauguration of the Lagos Chapter. He, however, expressed worries over the neglect of Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) standards in the country.

Adeboye linked cases of building collapse, petroleum tanker explosion, cancer, pollution and other avoidable disasters, which occur daily in the country to non adherence to QHSE risk management.

The SEA president said energy played a vital role in the economic and social welfare development of nations because the sector cuts across infrastructure, transportation, power and all spheres of life and must be regulated.

He said the society would partner government and corporate organisations to regulate unsafe practices in various fields jeopardising safety of lives, property and the environment. “Presently, the QHSE risk management practice varies from one company to the other; there is no standard

