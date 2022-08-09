Group To FG: Extend Presidential Pardon to Abba Kyari

Our Correspondent

Twenty four hours after the release of a former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, and his Taraba State counterpart, Jolly Nyame, from the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre, an appeal has gone to the Federal Government, to also consider the release of suspended Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari.

The Initiative for Better Societal Enlightenment (IBSE), predicated its call on records of achievements by the Kyari-led IRT.

Available records show that the IRT, which is one of the special squads under the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), made, and has continued to effect arrest of suspected terrorists, kidnappers and bandits.

In a statement, Monday, by its National Coordinator, Ofilli Odey in Abuja, the group said Kyari is an asset within the crime-fighting equation in the country.

“We make a passionate appeal for the release from custody, who demonstrated patriotism, professionalism, and above all, capacity in the discharge of his office.

“We call on the president to intervene in this matter, and direct a neutral and independent formation … to investigate this case properly.

“We demand unconditional release of Kyari and his men on bail because Kyari and his men are better used to fighting terrorists and bandits.

“What we ask for, with the greatest respect, is Kyari’s release.”

