Group to FG: Set up Nigeria special economic zones projects

The Organized Private Sectors Investors Association of Africa Special Economic Zones Projects (OPSIAASEZ) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the proposed establishment of the Nigeria Special Economic Zones Projects (NSEZ) in the six Geo–Political Zones and the Federal Capital Territory.

It noted that many developed countries of the world have for long keyed into the initiative and leveraged tremendously on SEZs to achieve far reaching economic transformation in their respective countries, adding that China is a typical example of the developed economy that has taken maximum advantage of the platform.

The President/ Chairman, Board of Trustees of OPSIAASEZ, Amb. Peter Dongo Isibor, who is also the Executive Group President, Petterson Clor International Group of Companies ltd (PCIG), made the call in a OPSIAASEZ memorandum presentation to Buhari, adding that “Africa is very much endowed and bountifully rich in human and natural resources, most of which, are untapped due to paucity of required vision, political will and lack of expected technology to explore and exploit our abundant resources.”

He also called on the federal government to approve the establishment of the Nigeria’s PCIG initiated Private Sectors Investors’ driven Development Bank, pursuant to effective functionality of the NSEZ projects as mandatorily required by the Organized Private Sectors Investors Association of African Special Economic Zones Projects platform, and the PolyFuel Group Limited’s investment proposal and the request for appropriate provision of 120 Million Euro sovereign or Bank Guarantee with attendant security, pursuant to the groups proposed investment in Nigeria, as well as PCIG request for a sovereign guarantee of 100 Million US Dollars for the PCIG initiated and/or driven Organized Private Sectors’ Investors Association of Nigeria Special Economic Zones Projects across the six Geo–Political zones and 36 States of Nigeria including Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to facilitate the funding for the development agenda of NSEZ.

OPSIAASEZ also urged President Mohammadu Buhari to approve PCIG request for intellectual property license on the development of (4Ps) concept that adopts Sectorism theory of (PCIG) for its operation the realization of the NSEZ program.

