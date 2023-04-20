Group To FG: Strengthen digital civic space to check fake news

Following the spate of fake news and online bulling that trailed the 2023 general election, Civil society group, Safeguarding Online Civic Space (SOCS), has asked the federal government to support in combating fake news and misinformation. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the chairperson of SOCS, Dr Funmi Akinyele, said the government should combat misinformation, disinformation and fake ing. Akinyele said the integrity of this year’s general elections was significantly tested in the online civic space by the fake news, which took different shapes as millions of Nigerians, particularly eligible voters, got their information from social media. She said: “Considering the ripples left behind by this menace of fake news during the last elections, the overarching goal of this project is to protect online civic space by combating voter misinformation and disinformation.”