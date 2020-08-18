Group to Gen Lekwot: Your comments on military unfair

The statement credited to a retired senior Army officer and elder statesman, Major General Zamani Lekwot, has been described by the coalition of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP),as an unfair assessment of the efforts being made by the military to contain crises in the troubled area.

General Lekwot (rtd), who was once military governor of old Rivers State, was said to have raised concerns over the position of the Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, on the crisis rocking Kaduna South.

Okonkwo was quoted to have claimed that both sides in the Southern Kaduna crisis were involved in the criminality going on in the area.

But, the elder statesman had urged neutrality on the part of the military, saying: “As professionals, security people are supposed to be neutral in everything, to inculcate confidence in the people.”

However, reacting in a statement by its National Coordinator, Rev (Dr) Dauda Fadia, SOKIPEP said: “The statement credited to one of our illustrious sons, General Zamani Lekwot (rtd), (allegedly) accusing Operation Safe Haven of taking sides in the ongoing crisis in Southern Kaduna is unfortunate.

“The said statement by our revered statesman is not only misleading but also a blatant disregard to the efforts of the military which is sacrificing a lot to end the ugly trend.”

While noting that it was “not holding brief for the military”, the group stated that, “as genuine peace lovers, we feel that we have a place in history to speak out even if it doesn’t favour our interest”.

It added: “As a home grown group that is apolitical and non sentimental, we wish to state clearly that General Lekwot knows the truth about this crisis. He knows that there are criminals in both sides of the conflict and until we face this reality and deal with every one involved as a criminal and not as tribal or religious bigots, peace will be far from our area.

“We are the ones going round the entire length and breath of Southern Kaduna preaching genuine peace and reconciliation so we can confirm that we have criminal elements who don’t want peace and sometimes instigate these crises.”

