Group to honour Biafra heroes, heroines

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) in collaboration with Igbo in Diaspora is organising a conference to celebrate the remembrance of heroes and heroines of Biafra. The conference scheduled for May 30, will have participants from all parts of the world. The group in a statement said the video conference will be hosted from different continents including the United States of America, Canada, Asia, Europe, and South Africa, with the theme: ‘Biafra heroes, which we will never forget.’ Archbishop Emmanuel Edeh, Chief Dele Momodu, Senator Chris Anyanwu, Elder Uma Eleazu, Engr. Chris Okoye, Chief Emeka Diwe, Bishop Obi Onubogu, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Mbama Amadiebube, Ngozi Odumuko and Dr Christian Duru were expected to attend the conference as guest of honours. The guest speakers included Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike), Charles Effiong, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ogbueshi Delly Ajufo, Dr Akin Fapohunda, Chief Jackson Omenazu and Lady Annkio Briggs. The conference will also feature Igbo leaders from all over the world.
