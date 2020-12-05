Group to honour outstanding Bayelsa media personalities

A group, Bayelsa Media Network is set to honour outstanding media personalities and those that have contributed to the growth of journalism practice in Bayelsa State. Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Victor Christopher, in a statement yesterday in Yenagoa, said those that were nominated for the award were carefully selected based on their contribution to the development of the media industry in the state. He listed those to be honoured to include, Chief T.K.O Okorotie, Fred Agbedi, Fred Azibapu Obuah, Mitema Obordor, Wisdom Fafi, Hon. Embeleakpo Alale, Mr. Christopher Ewhrudjakpo, Mr. T.K. Ogoriba, Gabriel Jonah, Mr. Ebi Egbe, Pastor Perezige Michael Ozegbe and Prof. Onyaye Kunle-Olowu.
