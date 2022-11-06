Group to IGP: Caution Imo, Ebonyi Police commands over Ebube Agu

A Socio-Cultural group in South Eastern Nigeria, Igbo bu Igbo (IBI) Foundation has called on the Inspector General of Police to caution the Imo and Ebonyi States Police Commands over the activities of the Ebube Agu established by governors of the zone.

The group gave the caution in Abuja at a press briefing on security challenges confronting the zone.

IBI in a statement read by its chairman, Council of Elders, Amb. Humphrey Orjiako in company of Dr. Law Mefor, Chancellor, said the South East was the most peaceful and safest zone until mid 2021.

They accused the Imo and Ebonyi States government of using Ebube Agu, the South East Security outfit to cause mayham in their states.

According to them, the Ebube Agu has not actually been commissioned for full operations in the zone but the two states’ governors have started using them against political enemies.

IBI said: “We are all aware that until about the middle of the year 2021, the South-East remained the safest and most stable zone in Nigeria. But since then, due to the interplay of several forces, the South-East has witnessed increasing insecurity, characterized by arson, kidnapping, incessant killings of innocent citizens including security agents, and many more. This has ultimately produced the phenomenon called Unknown Gun Men (UGM), which has worsened the insecurity in the zone.

“Igbo Bu Igbo is deeply worried by this growing insecurity. Granted that no state is spared in the South-East, it is noteworthy that the incidence is worse in Ebonyi and Imo states. Beyond the gravity of the insecurity incidence, the two State Governments have also been accused by some of their own people of being responsible for perpetrating much of the insecurity through the reck”

less deployment of the Ebube Agu security outfits for politics and other acts of complicity or complacency.

“Coincidentally too, Ebonyi and Imo are the only two states in the South East where the proposed regional outfit, Ebube Agu, is said to have taken off. Please note that Igbo Bu Igbo is not affiliated with any political party or tendency.

“All that IBI desires is not to excoriate any individual, group, or public official. Its sole interest and intention is to canvass for the restoration of peace, security, and stability of the South-East zone

