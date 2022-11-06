News

Group to IGP: Caution Imo, Ebonyi Police commands over Ebube Agu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA Comment(0)

A Socio-Cultural group in South Eastern Nigeria, Igbo bu Igbo (IBI) Foundation has called on the Inspector General of Police to caution the Imo and Ebonyi States Police Commands over the activities of the Ebube Agu established by governors of the zone.

The group gave the caution in Abuja at a press briefing on security challenges confronting the zone.

IBI in a statement read by its chairman, Council of Elders, Amb. Humphrey Orjiako in company of Dr. Law Mefor, Chancellor, said the South East was the most peaceful and safest zone until mid 2021.

They accused the Imo and  Ebonyi States government of using Ebube Agu, the South East Security outfit to cause mayham in their states.

According to them, the Ebube Agu has not actually been commissioned for full operations in the zone but the two states’ governors have started using them against political enemies.

IBI said: “We are all aware that until about the middle of the year 2021, the South-East remained the safest and most stable zone in Nigeria. But since then, due to the interplay of several forces, the South-East has witnessed increasing insecurity, characterized by arson, kidnapping, incessant killings  of innocent citizens including security agents, and many more. This has ultimately produced the phenomenon called Unknown Gun Men (UGM), which has worsened the insecurity in the zone.

“Igbo Bu Igbo is deeply worried by this growing insecurity. Granted that no state is spared in the South-East, it is noteworthy that the incidence is worse in Ebonyi and Imo states. Beyond the gravity of the insecurity incidence, the two State Governments have also been accused by some of their own people of being responsible for perpetrating much of the insecurity through the reck”

 

less deployment of the Ebube Agu security outfits for politics and other acts of complicity or complacency.

“Coincidentally too, Ebonyi and Imo are the only two states in the South East where the proposed regional outfit, Ebube Agu, is said to have taken off. Please note that Igbo Bu Igbo is not affiliated with any political party or tendency.

“All that IBI desires is not to excoriate any individual, group, or public official. Its sole interest and intention is to canvass for the restoration of peace, security, and stability of the South-East zone

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Rivers APC crisis: Abe kicks over inauguration of Amaechi’s faction

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has faulted the inauguration of Local Government and Ward Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State by the party’s faction loyal to Transportation minister, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.     After the national executive council […]
News

LEKKI GARDENS MD, RICHARD NYONG RECEIVES OON AWARD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari conferred the award of national honours on some outstanding Nigerians at the Abuja International Conference Center on Tuesday, the 11th of October, 2022.   The ceremony was heavily decorated with the color of beaming individuals, leaders of industries, and smiling personalities, among which were […]
News

Children Day: Buhari pledges to prioritize child education

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration would prioritize child education in the country. He gave this assurance in a statement on his behalf by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, while celebrating with young Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day. He said his administration would continue to work hard to ensure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica