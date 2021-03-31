Group to Ikpeazu: Stop Aba South LG from converting library to motor park

A group, Aba Book Club, has pleaded with Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to stop Aba South Local Government authorities from converting Aba Zonal Library’s permanent site to a motor park. The call was contained in a letter to the governor dated March 28, 2021, signed by the club’s Curator, Nnanna Daniel and Secretary, Dr. Ugo Emeodi, respectively.

The club said the conversion of the state government- owned library into a park for impounded vehicles and sites for smallholder shops would stop the library’s development and discourage reading culture in Aba. The group further said that the move by Aba South Local Council was “harmful to Ikpeazu’s rebranding and selling of the Aba Brand.”

The group said: “The Made-in-Aba project is not limited to artisans, but also other creative minds like, authors, poets, playwrights and essayists, who are the think-tank of the Aba society. “We believe Your Excellency has good intentions for the city of Aba and Abia State in general, hence our drawing your attention to this distasteful development. “We also call on the general public to support the full development of Aba Divisional Library through donation of books and other hardware to encourage reading in the commercial city.”

