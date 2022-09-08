Group to INEC: Don’t upturn outcome of Yobe North Senatorial primary

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) yesterday faulted the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upturn the outcome of All Progressive Congress (APC) primary for Yobe North Senatorial District. The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Auwal Ibrahim Musa, said it is monitoring with keen interest the emerging development around the electoral sphere ahead of 2023. He said: “We are committed to ensuring full implementation of the provisions of the Electoral Act, to restore electoral credibility and integrity at all levels. “It is on this note that we express total displeasure with the latest position of the Electoral Body over the declaration of Bashir Machina, whose victory it earlier affirmed from the Senatorial primary in Yobe North. Having been giving the INEC-certified true copy report of the primary election held on May 28, 2022, when he scored 289 votes out of 300 delegates. “We are not unaware of the alleged overall objective triggering the latest position by INEC to upturn the primary in favour of the incumbent Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, whose participation in the Senatorial primary has been disqualified by the provisions of Electoral Act, for his involvement at the same time as a candidate of Presidential Primary, where he contested and lost.
