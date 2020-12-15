Metro & Crime

Group to IYC, others: Stop attacking Okon Akwa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI) has called on the leadership of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) and other groups involved in the series of attacks against the newly appointed Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Efiong Okon- Akwa, to stop and give him a chance to prove his capacity.
LPCDI through its President, Comrade Clifford Wilson, in a statement on Tuesday, called on the agitating youths to give Okon Akwa a listening ear and give him the chance to steer the affairs of the Commission.
The statement reads in part: “Let us collectively work together as Niger Delta people, not as an Ijaw or Ibibo nation. The media attacks won’t take us anywhere rather it would worsen our agitation and make us a laughing stock.”
On the alleged claims of N3.5 billion spent to secure the appointment of Okon Akwa as Interim Administrator of the NDDC, the LPCDI dismissed the claim as”treacherous” and “wicked” maintaining that Okon-Akwa is a proven character who has his work cut out.
Stating that his pedigree speaks for him having worked with the former Managing Director as Dan Abia facilitated the training and empowerment of hundreds of youths to South Africa which they are earning a living from till today.
The LPCDI, which is made up of Phase One ex-militant leaders, again expressed their appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for Okon-Akwa’s appointment and pledged total support for his administration.

