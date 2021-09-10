Group to LASG: Release 300 #EndSARS protesters

John Chikezie

A civil society group, New Nigeria Network Thursday accused the Lagos State government of keeping about 300 #EndSARS protesters in custody of the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) since October last year without trial.

The Group alleged that these #EndSARS protesters were arrested by the military and have been languishing in prisons in Lagos, since October 21, 2020 without any arraignment or trial in a court of competent jurisdiction.

The Conveners of the group, led by Adesina Ogunlana, while addressing newsmen in Ikeja, urged the state government to either try them in the court of law or grant them freedom instead of keeping them in perpetuity in the custody of the Correctional Centers.

According to him: “It is disheartening to note how the system is mangling the lives and destinies of those captured by government over post #EndSARS disturbances in October 2020. Hundreds of citizens were arrested as ‘#EndSARS protesters criminals’ by security agencies are languishing in prisons with none of them undergoing trial at the courts.”

Ogunlana, who is also the counsel to #EndSARS protesters at the judicial panel set up to look into the disturbances, said that members of the New Nigeria Network have visited the custodial centres of the NCS in Lagos and interacted with detained protesters.

He wondered why government would file charges against the protesters but failed to arraign them in court as well as opposing their bail applications.

He further said: “Information at our disposal does not indicate any arraignment at all of those already slated for trial at the High Court, courtesy of the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lagos State acting on behalf of the Attorney General of the state since 2020.

“The other category slated for trial at the Magistrate Courts, there has been no significant progress in the ‘alleged prosecution’ which is more of window dressing.”

Ogunalana regretted that all their bail applications were not granted including those filed before a vacation judge because the office of the DPP opposed them.

Like this: Like Loading...