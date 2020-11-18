News

Group to lawmakers: Enact law to punish blasphemy in Kano

KANO A coalition of Ulama in Kano State and some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state has urged the House of Assembly to enact a law to provide punishment for blasphemy in the state.

 

The coalition made the call on Monday during a courtesy visit to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulazeez Gafasa.

 

Speaking during the visit, a member of the coalition, Malam Ibrahim Muazzam, said the decision was made during a public lecture over the recent blasphemy on Prophet Muhammad by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

 

According to Muazzam, the decision was necessary to prevent such irresponsible act in the state, adding that the act was capable of breaking the existing peace in the state.

 

He explained that following President Macron’s statement on Prophet Muhammad, the coalition immediately embarked on consultations to prevent any harsh reaction that can break the peace.

 

Muazzam said: “Our resolutions include that the state government should replace the teaching of French language in all schools with Arabic language. “Muslims should boycott French products as well as their economic, financial and political interests until France is pulled down to its knees.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

