Group to Malami, EFCC boss: Release Tompolo’s seized properties

A group, under the auspices of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Dreams of Niger Deltans (MADND) yesterday appealed strongly to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa to release the assets and property of Tompolo seized by the Federal Government.

The group’s Chairman, Mr. Josiah Oyakonghan, made the appeal during a press briefing organised for the 50th birthday celebration of Tompolo in Warri. While describing the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and the EFCC Chairman, as men of integrity, Oyakonghan appealed to the AGF and EFCC to expedite actions for the release of Tompolo’s assets.

He reiterated that the continuous seizure of Tompolo’s asset when a court of competent jurisdiction had ruled in his favour, was not good for the country’s justice system, Oyakonghan said: “The continuous seizure of his assets is something that has gone beyond what outsiders and lovers of Tompolo can comprehend hence he made this appeal. I had in previous publications highlighted the pains of the continuous seizure of these assets, which has caused Tompolo and the numerous people, who are his direct employees severe hardship.”

