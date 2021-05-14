Group to NERC: EEDC defrauding Aba residents

A group, under the aegis of the Joint Action Group on Electricity (JAG), has called on the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to intervene in the overbilling of electricity users in Aba, Abia State. This is as the group lamented that the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) was defrauding its consumers through overbilling.

The Executive Secretary to the JAG, Mr. Ike Opigwe, yesterday asked NERC to stop the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company from defrauding Aba residents with overbilling. Opigwe, who said now that NERC had evidence that EEDC is actually defrauding Aba residents through overbilling, should stop the DisCo from perpetrating such acts of economic sabotage.

He said: “Yes, EEDC have in several instances admitted that they have defrauded people in Aba and have refunded some of the consumers. For example, we have received over 2,000 rulings against EEDC at the NERC Forum in Umuahia and NERC agreed with us that EEDC is not complying with its orders in Aba.

“So this group has reconciled some accounts with EEDC and they have repaid some customers huge amounts ranging from N300,000 to N400,000 and more being the fraudulent excess charges they gave the people. “If we retrieve all the excess charges EEDC has extorted from Aba people it will run into some trillion naira when you consider that EEDC is billing some buildings N1 million, N2 million and more.”

Like this: Like Loading...