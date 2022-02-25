Group to Obaseki: Reverse AAU multi-campus policy

A socio-cultural group, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), has asked Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to immediately reconsider the recently announced planto make Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma a multi campus institution, arguing that it is not only a ploy to balkanize the institution and render it prostrate but also to undermine the Esan economy.

Obaseki had last Friday announced move by his administration to make AAU, a multi- campuses. He clarified that two campuses of the university would be relocated to Oredo Local Government Area and Owan Federal Constituency. According to him, the Oredo campus will focus on Technology and Engineering while the Owan campus will be for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

However, the EOI, a group floated to fight the interest of people of Edo Central senatorial district, has queried the rationale for a multi-campus system, arguing that it is more expensive, complex and arduous to run, at a time when the university is reeling from acute underfunding by the Edo government.

The group in a statement in Benin City by its President, Rt Hon Mathew Egbadon and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tony Iyare, said “The plan reeks more of a political design to undermine and make mincemeat of the over 40 year old institution founded by Prof. Ambrose Alli as Governor of defunct Bendel State.”

The statement read: “We are particularly disturbed that close to 40 per cent of AAU’s funding and its attendant multiplier effect, which hasbeeninstrumentaltoshoringup the economic activities in Esanland in the last 40 years would be affected.

“We shudder to think of the consequences on the university immediate environment if about 40 per cent of the current academic and administrative staff and students’ population of the university are made to relocate elsewhere. “The implications for other socio services aligned to staff and students will be equally grave.

It is surely a policy which has the potential of making fiddlesticks of the Esan economy and the sustenance of the people located in the Edo Central senatorial district. “That the Obaseki administration can give vent to this policy at a time of heightened insecurity in Nigeria which is a product of the country’s economic downturn is seriously troubling.”

