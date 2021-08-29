News Top Stories

Group to presidency: Your actions not Ortom polarizing Nigeria

A socio-political youth group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has reacted to the recent recriminatory exchanges between the presidency and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, alleging that the actions and inactions of the presidency were polarising the country and not Ortom.

 

COSEYL, in a release signed by its president general, Hon Goodluck Ibem and secretary-general, Comrade Kanice Igwe and made available to Sunday Telegraph, yesterday said it has “been following the verbal and written exchange battle running between The Presidency and the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Samuel Ortom over allegations of ‘Fulanization’, ‘nepotism’ and other sundry claims and counterclaims,” said the presidency rather than Ortom was the problem of Nigeria.

 

The group observed that the latest response to Ortom from the presidency through Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, was “an article of shame where the Mallam belaboured the point trying to exonerate the presidency and heaped the blame for deaths of poor Benue citizens on Ortom without even a mere mention of the killer herdsmen!”

 

The Coalition declared that it would “not have bothered to respond to such a corrigendum if not that Nigeria belongs to all its citizens and that as currently constituted – whether in appointments or going by any other yardstick since 2015 – the day’s government’s disposition to the Fulani, even to the extent of not being able to prosecute a single member of its terrorist herders, speaks volumes in terms of where the presidency’s bread is buttered.”

 

The group noted: “A man like Garba Shehu who claims Ortom is the cause of the deaths of poor people of Benue State should have done better than indulge in cheap blackmail and politics of false hope.

 

The deaths, as the records show, are occasioned for the most part by some murderous Fulani herders who are all at large. Garba Shehu, just like The Presidency, knows that the security architecture of a federation like Nigeria rests squarely on the President, and that governors like Ortom do not call the shots.

 

“What has the President or the presidency, done to address the killings and sacking of settled farming communities by migrant nomadic herdsmen other than to come up with such policies like tracing the national ‘grazing routes’, ‘cattle colony’ and even the ten-year National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) all which focused primarily on the herders leaving the farmers out in the multi billion naira largesse.

 

Where has it happened that farmers got recompense after their crops and lands were destroyed by herders? Is this unity by Shehu’s standard?”

