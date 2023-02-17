News

Group to reward hard work through academic tournament

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

A group, Education Limited, has concluded plans to reward hard work and promote academic excellence through a national academic tournament tagged ‘Rise to the Challenge,’ with a total of N5 million for winners. Accrding to the organisation, winner of the first position would get three million Naira cash reward, the second place winner would be rewarded with N1 million while the third position will pocket N500,000. Also, consolation prizes would be given to runners-up. Speaking on the initiative yesterday in Abuja, uLesson’s Senior Vice President for Academic and Curriculum development, Iheanyichukwu Akwitti, said the pilot edition of the Tournament was aimed at boosting the knowledge and skills of students from all over Nigeria. He said: “This competition is just one of the many ways we are working to empower students to achieve their full potential and provide them with opportunities for growth and success.” On her part, uLesson’s Senior Manager, Curriculum Development, Deborah Kehinde noted: “This is inaugural edition of the uNAT is focussed on senior STEM subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology with English included to promote language skill.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Igboho: Court awards N50,000 cost against FG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan yesterday extended the restraining order favour of Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN Department of State Services (DSS) and Director of the agency in the state. Justice Ladiran Akintola, who on August 4, 2021 […]
News

Ijaw Progressives back Ndiomu’s new mandate in PAP

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) has thrown its weight behind the new interim administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd) and his new mandate to actualise the original intent of the programme. WPI in a statement issued on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Charles Taylor, said Ndiomu deserves the support of all […]
News

EFCC grills suspects held with 3.1m Saudi Riyal at Abuja airport

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Operatives of the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), are currently interrogating two suspects earlier intercepted with 3,013,500 Saudi Riyal, at the Nnamdi Azikiww International Airport (NAIA) Abuja. Saturday Telegraph gathered from informed sources yesterday, that the suspects, who were apprehended on Monday, February 1, are currently being grilled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica