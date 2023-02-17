Group to reward hard work through academic tournament

A group, Education Limited, has concluded plans to reward hard work and promote academic excellence through a national academic tournament tagged ‘Rise to the Challenge,’ with a total of N5 million for winners. Accrding to the organisation, winner of the first position would get three million Naira cash reward, the second place winner would be rewarded with N1 million while the third position will pocket N500,000. Also, consolation prizes would be given to runners-up. Speaking on the initiative yesterday in Abuja, uLesson’s Senior Vice President for Academic and Curriculum development, Iheanyichukwu Akwitti, said the pilot edition of the Tournament was aimed at boosting the knowledge and skills of students from all over Nigeria. He said: “This competition is just one of the many ways we are working to empower students to achieve their full potential and provide them with opportunities for growth and success.” On her part, uLesson’s Senior Manager, Curriculum Development, Deborah Kehinde noted: “This is inaugural edition of the uNAT is focussed on senior STEM subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology with English included to promote language skill.”

