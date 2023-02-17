Group to reward hard work through academic tournament

A group, Education Limited, has concluded plans to reward hard work and promote academic excellence through a national academic tournament tagged ‘Rise to the Challenge,’ with a total of N5 million for winners. Accrding to the organisation, winner of the first position would get three million Naira cash reward, the second place winner would be rewarded with N1 million while the third position will pocket N500,000. Also, consolation prizes would be given to runners-up. Speaking on the initiative yesterday in Abuja, uLesson’s Senior Vice President for Academic and Curriculum development, Iheanyichukwu Akwitti, said the pilot edition of the Tournament was aimed at boosting the knowledge and skills of students from all over Nigeria. He said: “This competition is just one of the many ways we are working to empower students to achieve their full potential and provide them with opportunities for growth and success.” On her part, uLesson’s Senior Manager, Curriculum Development, Deborah Kehinde noted: “This is inaugural edition of the uNAT is focussed on senior STEM subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology with English included to promote language skill.”
Related Articles
Igboho: Court awards N50,000 cost against FG
An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan yesterday extended the restraining order favour of Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN Department of State Services (DSS) and Director of the agency in the state. Justice Ladiran Akintola, who on August 4, 2021 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ijaw Progressives back Ndiomu’s new mandate in PAP
The Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) has thrown its weight behind the new interim administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd) and his new mandate to actualise the original intent of the programme. WPI in a statement issued on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Charles Taylor, said Ndiomu deserves the support of all […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EFCC grills suspects held with 3.1m Saudi Riyal at Abuja airport
Operatives of the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), are currently interrogating two suspects earlier intercepted with 3,013,500 Saudi Riyal, at the Nnamdi Azikiww International Airport (NAIA) Abuja. Saturday Telegraph gathered from informed sources yesterday, that the suspects, who were apprehended on Monday, February 1, are currently being grilled […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)