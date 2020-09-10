News

Group to S’East Govs: Emulate S’West, give us a regional security outfit

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

An Igbo socio-cultural group, Umuigbo Unity Forum (UUF) has called on the governors of the South-East to live up to their responsibility to the people of the region by unapologetically pursuing measures that would protect residents of the South-East.

The group, however, urged the governors to emulate the courage and coordination of the governors of South-West that gave birth to their own regional security outfit known as ‘Amotekun’. President-General of the group, Dr. Godwin Duru gave the charge while answering questions from journalists during the presentation of the forum’s communique read by the Secretary-General of the body, Mr. Buchi Ogbonna. UUF had earlier deliberated extensively on the worsening poor security situation in the South-East region and other parts of Nigeria, condemning frequent killings and loss of human lives across the country due to terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry and herdsmen. It called on the Federal Government to stem the tide by overhauling the security architecture of the country.

Duru also dismissed the present security architecture of the South-East as defective with the inherent loopholes that had created security concerns for the residents of the region, insisting that only a total overhauling and introduction of an indigenous security, structured in the light of the peculiarity of the South-East region would suffice. “Emulate the South- West and give us our own regional security outfit. We have already opted for it to be named ‘Ogbunigwe,” Duru said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group to NSA Monguno: Provide leadership on insecurity, not showmanship

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A non-governmental organization, Center Against Violent Crimes and Terrorism (CAVCT), has called for a comprehensive synergy among the nation’s security agencies and heads, stating that the fight against insurgency, terrorism and banditry deserves a painstaking united front. This is just as the group asked the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), to provide […]
News

HURIWA chasing wild goose against Humanitarian Affairs Minister – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership (NICL) says Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) is chasing after wild goose over allegations of corruption by the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.  Rubbishing the claims as untrue, NICL stated that HURIWA’s motive is to undermine the minister’s various social intervention programmes which were acclaimed as tranparent.  In […]
News

We shall always remember you

Posted on Author Bola Tinubu

Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, passed away on Thursday. With his departure, Nigeria has lost an outstanding statesman and one of its most able politicians. Our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost one of its leading lights. The Yoruba race and Oyo State have lost a favourite son. I have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: