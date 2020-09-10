Group to S’East Govs: Emulate S’West, give us a regional security outfit

An Igbo socio-cultural group, Umuigbo Unity Forum (UUF) has called on the governors of the South-East to live up to their responsibility to the people of the region by unapologetically pursuing measures that would protect residents of the South-East.

The group, however, urged the governors to emulate the courage and coordination of the governors of South-West that gave birth to their own regional security outfit known as ‘Amotekun’. President-General of the group, Dr. Godwin Duru gave the charge while answering questions from journalists during the presentation of the forum’s communique read by the Secretary-General of the body, Mr. Buchi Ogbonna. UUF had earlier deliberated extensively on the worsening poor security situation in the South-East region and other parts of Nigeria, condemning frequent killings and loss of human lives across the country due to terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry and herdsmen. It called on the Federal Government to stem the tide by overhauling the security architecture of the country.

Duru also dismissed the present security architecture of the South-East as defective with the inherent loopholes that had created security concerns for the residents of the region, insisting that only a total overhauling and introduction of an indigenous security, structured in the light of the peculiarity of the South-East region would suffice. “Emulate the South- West and give us our own regional security outfit. We have already opted for it to be named ‘Ogbunigwe,” Duru said.

