Group to states: Domesticate laws to eliminate rape

A

group, Centre for Human Rights and Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (CHRPTP) has urged attorneys-general in states of the federation to facilitate the domestication of federal gender-based laws in their various states to eliminate the alarming prevalence of rape.

Executive Director of the centre, John Tsok, in a statement issued to journalists in Jos yesterday called on state governments that were yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act to do so urgently to guarantee protection for the child from rape and other violations of their rights.

The centre wanted the states to domesticate the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 (VAPPA), whose provisions with regard to the offence of rape were broader in scope and had greater capacity to penalise the offence than many state penal laws.

According to the centre, VAPPA’s definition of rape was not as restrictive as that provided by the penal laws, adding that while it prescribed a minimum jail sentence of 12 years for the crime, the penal code left that at the discretion of the court.

It stated further that under VAPPA, the rape victim was awarded compensation even as the Act mandated the establishment of a Sex Offender Register to keep track of such offenders.

The centre described as worrisome cases of incest, defilement of little and innocent children and the report that only 717 cases of rape were reported to the police, which do not include unreported ones.

The centre advised that in order to minimise the crime, governments should use appropriate laws to ban the sale of sex enhancing drugs and substances, which were oftr hawked openly on the streets.

While urging families to stop settling or negotiating rape cases, being a crime against the state, the centre called on the National Assembly to speed up action on the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill currently before it.

Like this: Like Loading...