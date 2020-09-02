News

Group to sue Air Force over detention of officer

A group under the aegies of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has vowed to initiate legal action against the Nigerian Air Force over alleged detention of one of its officers, Master Warrant Officer Michael Oyebanji. YYF’s President-General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said that the continued detention of MWO Oyebanji and the efforts by the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force to frustrate several attempts to secure his release had shown that NAF had skeleton in its cupboard.

It reads: “The continued detention of MWO Oyebanji over false allegation of misappropriation of cooperative fund is a clear violation of fundamental human rights and injustice which goes against what Nigeria Army stands for. “It has been over a year now that MWO Oyebanji has been detained and several efforts to secure his release have been frustrated by a cabal within the NAF that believes that Oyebanji will expose their dirty deals if released from detention. “We are aware of what is written in the Nigeria Armed Forces Act under ‘Decree 105’.

The NAF is making a mockery of itself by embarking on a vicious campaign of calumny against MWO Oyebanji. The statement credited to NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola is an indication that some high ranking NAF officers are out to destroy MWO Oyebanji who is currently before Special Court Martial. “We challenge NAF to make public the evidence that shows that the cooperative society in question was not set up by MWO Oyebanji and one other.

