News

Group To Urhobo: Be united ahead of 2023 election

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the President General of the Urhobo Rebirth Congress, Ogheneochuko Stephen, has advised his kinsmen to be united as a formidable entity for a collective agenda. In a telephone chat with New Telegraph, Ogheneochuko noted that the only way that Urhobos could attain their potentials and be great again is when they stop their in-fighting in their respective political parties and support sellable candidates who have their interest at heart in the forthcoming elections. He explained that in the days of old, when the Urhobos were very united, development and transformation of the entire Urhobo kingdoms was very rapid as that sense of belongings and transparency was the norm. Ogheneochuko added that the reform group came into existence since 2011 with the aim of bringing back the Urhobos into one united body as it were in the days of old where all were one people with a pride of their cultural heritage, customs and traditions, believing one man at a time as their leadership without division or political inclinations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why we’ll ensure stability in Cameroon-Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government will work towards ensuring stability in Cameroon because the country supported Nigeria during the civil war. Buhari made this disclosure yesterday at State House while receiving Mr Felix Mbayu, a Special Envoy from President Paul Biya of Cameroon. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President […]
News Top Stories

Borno to close all IDP camps in Maiduguri by December 31 – Zulum

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps located in the state capital, Maiduguri, would be closed by December 31. This, according to him, was because of his perceived improvement in the security situation in the capital city. With the closure of the IDPs, all displaced persons are expected […]
News

Godwin Maduka debunks $1m bribery allegation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Centre and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka has debunked the allegation the he gave a bribe of $1million to former governor Peter Obi to assist him in securing the governorship ticket of the PDP, describing it as wicked and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica