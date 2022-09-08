Group To Urhobo: Be united ahead of 2023 election

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the President General of the Urhobo Rebirth Congress, Ogheneochuko Stephen, has advised his kinsmen to be united as a formidable entity for a collective agenda. In a telephone chat with New Telegraph, Ogheneochuko noted that the only way that Urhobos could attain their potentials and be great again is when they stop their in-fighting in their respective political parties and support sellable candidates who have their interest at heart in the forthcoming elections. He explained that in the days of old, when the Urhobos were very united, development and transformation of the entire Urhobo kingdoms was very rapid as that sense of belongings and transparency was the norm. Ogheneochuko added that the reform group came into existence since 2011 with the aim of bringing back the Urhobos into one united body as it were in the days of old where all were one people with a pride of their cultural heritage, customs and traditions, believing one man at a time as their leadership without division or political inclinations.
Related Articles
Why we’ll ensure stability in Cameroon-Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government will work towards ensuring stability in Cameroon because the country supported Nigeria during the civil war. Buhari made this disclosure yesterday at State House while receiving Mr Felix Mbayu, a Special Envoy from President Paul Biya of Cameroon. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Borno to close all IDP camps in Maiduguri by December 31 – Zulum
Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps located in the state capital, Maiduguri, would be closed by December 31. This, according to him, was because of his perceived improvement in the security situation in the capital city. With the closure of the IDPs, all displaced persons are expected […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Godwin Maduka debunks $1m bribery allegation
The founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Centre and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka has debunked the allegation the he gave a bribe of $1million to former governor Peter Obi to assist him in securing the governorship ticket of the PDP, describing it as wicked and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)