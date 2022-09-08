Group To Urhobo: Be united ahead of 2023 election

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the President General of the Urhobo Rebirth Congress, Ogheneochuko Stephen, has advised his kinsmen to be united as a formidable entity for a collective agenda. In a telephone chat with New Telegraph, Ogheneochuko noted that the only way that Urhobos could attain their potentials and be great again is when they stop their in-fighting in their respective political parties and support sellable candidates who have their interest at heart in the forthcoming elections. He explained that in the days of old, when the Urhobos were very united, development and transformation of the entire Urhobo kingdoms was very rapid as that sense of belongings and transparency was the norm. Ogheneochuko added that the reform group came into existence since 2011 with the aim of bringing back the Urhobos into one united body as it were in the days of old where all were one people with a pride of their cultural heritage, customs and traditions, believing one man at a time as their leadership without division or political inclinations.

