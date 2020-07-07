Group to youths: Resist being used by politicians

A socio-cultural organisation, the Benin National Congress (BNC) yesterday urged youths in Edo State to resist being used as canon folders by desperate, greedy and anarchist politicians, whose stock in trade was the misuse of potential youth talents for their self-serving objectives.

The group also appealed to law enforcement agencies to beam their searchlights on politicians and their cronies who are plotting to mobilise youths against Captain Hosa Okunbo.

President of the Congress, Aiyamenkhue Edokpolor stated this during a press conference held in Benin, the state capital, where he disclosed that unnamed top ranking public office who were out to mobilise youths across the state for a protest march to the palace of the Oba of Benin, against Okunbo. Edokpolor, however, pointed out:

“At a time when our youths are desirous of technical and vocational skills development in order to fit into the globalised hi-tech societies, the utmost plans of some selfish politicians for our youths is to perpetually use them as political thugs and brigands against the people.

“Let it be emphatically declared that the revered palace of Oba of Benin is a sacred traditional institution which has sustained its royal dignity for many centuries and certainly not an altar for mischief makers and placard carrying charlatans to devour distinguished Benin sons.”

The group called on those behind the inordinate plot to shield their swords in order not to incur the wrath of patriotic Benin people at home and abroad, even as it cautioned that “this tendency will no longer be tolerated while such ungodly persons should be reported to law enforcement agents for arrest and prosecution.”

