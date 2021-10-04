Group trains 30 journalists on digital communication

No fewer than 30 journalists from the print, broadcast and social media have been trained on digital communication for effective reportage of family planning.

The event which was held yesterday in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Advance Family Planning’, was organised by Pathfinder International to build the capacity of the journalists to become familiar with current media technologies as top objective of the training as stated by the Media and com- munication Officer, Bayo Ewuola, during his opening remark.

Other objectives of the training Worksjpp included; to introduce different tolls necessary for practical digital journalism in different media for different audience and also to expand the scope of Family Planning beyond the mainstream media.

The media communication Officer said the training was also aimed at exposing journalists reporting Family Planning on the digital means of publicising family planning on the various media platforms among others.

Ewuola called on government at all levels to increase budgetary allocation and funding of family planning services for public good

