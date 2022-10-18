Group trains underserved kids on IT skills

A social educational project, tagged: “BeginIT,” sponsored by inDrive, has lowered the curtains on a one-day training programme for the less-privileged children in the country with Information Technology (IT) skills.

The BeginIT programme is an initiative of inDrive targeted at identifying and providing future career guidance for capable children from orphanages, boarding schools, and rural schools in the sphere of new technologies. No fewer than 33 students selected from three schools owned by some not-for-profit organisations were groomed on different technologies, including Embedded Systems (Physical Computing with Arduino Kit).

At the end of the session, the participating students presented their projects to demonstrate their ability to identify solutions relative to transportation in their environment. In his remarks, the Director of Transport Operations, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Olasunkanmi Ojowuro, who represented the Commissioner for Transportation, commended inDrive for the initiative, which he said would go a long way to bring about innovation needed to transform not only the transportation sector, but also other sectors in the state.

“Whatever you learn here today, make sure you take it seriously because the more you learn, the better for us all.

So, it is good to seize this opportunity as kids so that Nigeria can match up with technological advancement as it is in many developed societies. For instance, transportation has changed from what we witnessed in the past. Now, we use technology to manage transportation,” he said.

Speaking on the theme: “in- Drive: Future of Mobility”, the inDrive’s BeginIT Representative & Driver Acquisition Specialist, Mrs Onuzulike Clementina, explained that the initiative, which has registered its presence in 15 countries, including Nigeria, is geared towards catching the kids young in the field of technology in order to stimulate their problemsolving skills and prepare them for the future of work.

“We believe strongly in the potential of every child regardless of the circumstance of their birth. We feel they need to get the knowledge in time to ensure that they can compete with their counterparts in the developed world. This is why we have come up with an initiative to enable them to reach their potential,” Clementina said.

She stated that the training would further help to deepen knowledge around transportation and automobiles by helping to groom a new generation of engineers, designers and creatives. Also speaking, the Programme Associate, STEMCafe, Daye Omona, stated that the organisation was partnering with inDrive on the initiative to impart the kids by implementing a STEM-based programme focused on the future of transportation.

