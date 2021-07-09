Group uncovers Politicians plot to create tension in polity ahead 2023 general elections

The Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has said that it observed a flurry of activities and desperate attempts by powerful politicians and individuals to further aggravate the ongoing debate and eventually create tension in the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group, which said this during a press conference at the Press Centre Ogba, Lagos, sues for peace ti guarantee development of the country.

“We have it on good authority that these powerful politicians have been on the throat, so to say, of some traditional rulers in the South-West states, in particular, to compel the royal fathers to convene a meeting and issue resolutions backing the decisions the Southern governors took last Monday in Lagos.

“Similarly, various civil society groups in the South, YAF learnt, are being pressurised by the same powerful persons to meet and issue communiques supporting the Southern governors’ position on the various issues they raised last Monday in Lagos. The utterances of some of these groups have left so much to be desired as their statements on the issue border on threats to the rest of the country,” the group said.

“YAF’s concern is mainly about the implications of this rash of veiled threats swathed in reactions and opinions coming on a daily basis from the groups and individuals from various sections of the country. We want to warn that this latest development is beginning to further heat up the polity and, knowingly or unknowingly, preparing the fertile ground for another round of protests and violence in the country.

“YAF believes that the recent peaceful atmosphere prevailing in different parts of the country and being enjoyed by the majority of Nigerians should not be threatened or disturbed by issues we can all resolve amicably as a united entity. Posterity won’t forgive us if we allow the ongoing brouhaha to degenerate to any untoward or unthinkable situation.

“YAF, therefore, appeals to Nigerians from all sections of the country to remain calm and allow peace to reign supreme throughout the nation. We should all eschew provocative statements and actions concerning the ongoing debate about Nigeria’s political future,” the text od the press conference shared with New Telegraph read.

The statement read further; “Last Monday’s meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum has continued to elicit reactions from different sections of the Nigerian Federation. Ordinarily, this would have been a healthy development, but the dimension the debate on the resolutions of the Southern governors is now taking among Nigerians and the different sections of the country has become worrisome.

“Already, Northern governors and elders as well as groups have rejected the position of the Southern governors, particularly on power shift and other demands made by them last Monday in Lagos.

“Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum and others have given mixed reactions and expressed their concerns.

“The brouhaha the Southern governors’ resolution from their Monday meeting has sparked off between the different sections of the Nigerian polity is, as we said earlier, a matter of serious concern to us, the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF).

“It is YAF’s considered opinion that rather than to continue to bicker unnecessarily, Nigerians should see the bigger picture and espouse worthy causes that will ensure the continued survival of the Nigerian nation.”

The YAF continued; “At this juncture, YAF wants to commend our security agencies for their professional handling of the situation during last Saturday’s Yoruba Nation mega rally in Lagos.

“But for their deft management of the security situation in Lagos during the banned rally, the state would have gone up in flames once again barely eight months after the violent and destructive #EndSARS protests. The organisers of the Lagos mega rally, we learnt, had planned to use the event to launch attacks on Nigerians of other ethnic stocks living in Lagos and then spark a spread of the violence across the country.

“YAF thanks the police and other security agencies for nipping this planned violence in the bud.

“YAF also, once again, appeals to all Yoruba youths to continue to eschew violence and resist being used by unpatriotic elements masquerading as Yoruba self-determination promoters to destroy our cherished motherland, the South-West and the Nigerian Federation at large.”

