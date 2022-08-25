Business

Group unveils indigenous e-hailing app with multiple services

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Idowaz Technology has officially unveiled a marketplace platform for profit sharing with the promise of easy life as it offers multiple services including mini mobility (Taxi), food deliver, courier, groceries delivery, payment system, crypto trading platform, homecare, fashion, hotels and travel. Founder of Idowaz Technology, Dr. Ernest Robison, at the unveiling in Lagos, said the platform was the first indigenous ehailing platform with multiple services.

He revealed that both the drivers and users of the market platform stand to make profits when they patronise Idowaz tech. Robison, who spoke via zoom, stated: “Idowaz is the first indigenous e-hailing services in Nigeria, as a Nigerian I have seen the sufferings of many e-drivers, many of these drivers and riders are just enriching their foreign companies, there is no proper welfare package for them, that is why I initiated these move, unlike what is obtainable in Nigeria, Idowaz came to bridge the gap.

“One of the problems of Africa is logistics problem. We are here to solve the problem in Nigeria, we are here to serve the country. We started operation in April 2022 we are present in almost all the regions in Nigeria and hope to be in all the 36 states by the end of 2023.” While addressing the issue of security and safety of app users, he noted that the app had security codes that alert the police when any user is in danger.

He said: ”The app has security code, and we are collaborating with the Nigerian Police Force to ensure security for the app users and the drivers too. In a case where there is security breach, the user of the app can click on the SOS button that will alert the police immediately. It is an all inclusive app.” Speaking on their multiple services he said: “In attempt to make life easier for Nigerians, I created a multi-purpose app, where you can get all the services listed in the app. The app is meant for everybody, for example, if you need an electrician to fix your electrical problems at home, you want to order for a ride or to deliver documents and items all you need to do is to go to the app, you will see all the services listed that are close to your location.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Piracy surge in Nigeria, others boosts South Africa boat builder’s fortune

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and agency report

A proliferation of pirate attacks in the Gulf of Guinea, an expanse of the Atlantic Ocean stretching from Senegal to Angola, is driving a security-boat building boom in SA. Paramount Maritime, a unit of Africa’s biggest privately owned arms maker Paramount Group, says it has largely cornered the market for patrol and escort vessels used […]
Business

Interswitch: Collaboration key to promoting financial inclusion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

To accelerate growth and deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria, it is imperative for players in the financial service industry such as banks, telcos and fintechs to collaborate to provide innovative solutions and unique offerings to customers, the Managing Director, Interswitch Purepay, Akeem Lawal, has said.   Lawal, who stated this in a keynote address titled, […]
Business

Airlink to resume Richards Bay flights

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

Southern Africa’s premier airline will resume scheduled services between Johannesburg and Richards Bay from September 19, 2022.   The reinstatement of daily flights follows Richards Bay Airport’s securing of the necessary resources to accommodate scheduled airline services after an enforced 20-month hiatus.   “Richards Bay is vital to the economies of KwaZulu-Natal and the entire […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica