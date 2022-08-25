Group unveils indigenous e-hailing app with multiple services

Idowaz Technology has officially unveiled a marketplace platform for profit sharing with the promise of easy life as it offers multiple services including mini mobility (Taxi), food deliver, courier, groceries delivery, payment system, crypto trading platform, homecare, fashion, hotels and travel. Founder of Idowaz Technology, Dr. Ernest Robison, at the unveiling in Lagos, said the platform was the first indigenous ehailing platform with multiple services.

He revealed that both the drivers and users of the market platform stand to make profits when they patronise Idowaz tech. Robison, who spoke via zoom, stated: “Idowaz is the first indigenous e-hailing services in Nigeria, as a Nigerian I have seen the sufferings of many e-drivers, many of these drivers and riders are just enriching their foreign companies, there is no proper welfare package for them, that is why I initiated these move, unlike what is obtainable in Nigeria, Idowaz came to bridge the gap.

“One of the problems of Africa is logistics problem. We are here to solve the problem in Nigeria, we are here to serve the country. We started operation in April 2022 we are present in almost all the regions in Nigeria and hope to be in all the 36 states by the end of 2023.” While addressing the issue of security and safety of app users, he noted that the app had security codes that alert the police when any user is in danger.

He said: ”The app has security code, and we are collaborating with the Nigerian Police Force to ensure security for the app users and the drivers too. In a case where there is security breach, the user of the app can click on the SOS button that will alert the police immediately. It is an all inclusive app.” Speaking on their multiple services he said: “In attempt to make life easier for Nigerians, I created a multi-purpose app, where you can get all the services listed in the app. The app is meant for everybody, for example, if you need an electrician to fix your electrical problems at home, you want to order for a ride or to deliver documents and items all you need to do is to go to the app, you will see all the services listed that are close to your location.

