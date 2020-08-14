Group upbraids Fayose over comment on Obasanjo

A pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), yesterday berated former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, over his comments on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing the former governor as immature despite passing the age of youthful exuberance. Fayose had said that he would ensure that the former President was sent back to jail if he should become Nigeria’s president.

The group, reacting to Fayose’s statement in a release by its President-General, Abiodun Bolarinwa, saidthattheformer governor would continue to chase shadow of former PresidentOlusegunObasanjoashis ambition to become Nigeria’s president would not see the light of the day.

The group, however, challenged Fayose to make public the alleged corrupt evidence he had against Obasanjo, failure of which the group would institute legal action of defamation of character against him. The group further condemned Fayose for calling for the arrest of Obasanjo for ‘hate speech,’ saying that if there was anybody in Nigeria that had ever committed an offence of hate speech; it was Fayose himself, because according to the group, there were many evidence to that effect. Also speaking on the reaction to Obasanjo’s condolence message on late Buruji Kashamu; the group specifically condemned the comments of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ayodele Fayose, who sent verbal attacks on the nation’s former president. Bolarinwa said: “Ordinarily, we would not have reacted to Fayose’s careless postulations, if not for the purpose of setting the record straight.

