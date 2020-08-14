News

Group upbraids Fayose over comment on Obasanjo

Posted on Author Idowu Nasir Comment(0)

A pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), yesterday berated former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, over his comments on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing the former governor as immature despite passing the age of youthful exuberance. Fayose had said that he would ensure that the former President was sent back to jail if he should become Nigeria’s president.

The group, reacting to Fayose’s statement in a release by its President-General, Abiodun Bolarinwa, saidthattheformer governor would continue to chase shadow of former PresidentOlusegunObasanjoashis ambition to become Nigeria’s president would not see the light of the day.

The group, however, challenged Fayose to make public the alleged corrupt evidence he had against Obasanjo, failure of which the group would institute legal action of defamation of character against him. The group further condemned Fayose for calling for the arrest of Obasanjo for ‘hate speech,’ saying that if there was anybody in Nigeria that had ever committed an offence of hate speech; it was Fayose himself, because according to the group, there were many evidence to that effect. Also speaking on the reaction to Obasanjo’s condolence message on late Buruji Kashamu; the group specifically condemned the comments of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ayodele Fayose, who sent verbal attacks on the nation’s former president. Bolarinwa said: “Ordinarily, we would not have reacted to Fayose’s careless postulations, if not for the purpose of setting the record straight.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fashola: High exchange rate, others trigger repair of 3rd Mainland Bridge

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

The Minister of Work and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said that high exchange rate and increasing cost of materials were among reasons the Third Mainland Bridge has to be repaired now.   Despite the investigative maintenance check in 2018, which revealed faulty expansion joints and bearings of the bridge, the minister said it repairs […]
News

Open grazing: Benue Livestock Guards impound 90 cows

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State Livestock Guards yesterday impounded 90 cows for contravening the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.   State Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki who displayed the animals in Makurdi, told journalists that 60 cows were impounded in Ohimini and 30 in Logo Local Government Area.   […]
News

Ex-NNPC GMD, Dawha, dies

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Joseph Dawha, is dead. Dawha is the second former GMD of the corporation to die in the last five months. Dawha replaced Andrew Yakubu as GMD in 2014.   The NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari, who announced Dawha’s death in his Twitter handle, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: